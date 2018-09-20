Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EGRX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $81.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

EGRX stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $85.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 19.71%. equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,063,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,785 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.