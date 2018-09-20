Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $364,000 Position in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,407,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,539 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 13,081.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,779,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,993 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,024,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,440,000 after purchasing an additional 670,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 261,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NYSE TRN opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.24 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

