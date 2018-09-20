Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ally Financial by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,163,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,501 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,537,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. grew its position in Ally Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 386,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Instinet started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

