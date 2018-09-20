Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,975 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $73,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $2,928,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNB opened at $143.87 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.78 million. sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

