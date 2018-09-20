Dril-Quip (DRQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “At 2017-end, Dril-Quip reported backlog of $207 million, significantly lower than $318 million and $685 million recorded in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Owing to a drop in bookings, the company’s revenues fell 36.2% in 2016 and 15.4% in 2017. Moreover, Dril-Quip expects some of its subsea bookings and orders to get deferred to 2019. This has made the company project 2018 revenues between $350 million and $370 million, lower than $455.5 million recorded in 2017. Through the first half of 2018, Dril-Quip’s free cashflow declined 14.4% following last year’s 62.2% drop. This has raised concerns about the company’s ability to fund growth projects with internally-generated cashflow.”

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Dril-Quip from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.22.

NYSE DRQ opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 193.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 27.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 738,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,167,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 251,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,352,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,743,000 after buying an additional 200,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,249,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.