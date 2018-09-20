DRDGOLD (DRD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.78

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 16273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DRDGOLD stock. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the period. DRDGOLD accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 5.92% of DRDGOLD worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

