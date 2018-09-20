DRDGOLD (DRD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.78

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 16273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
