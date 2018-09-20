DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 74.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 733,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,906 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $48,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,304,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after acquiring an additional 107,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 932,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,433,000 after acquiring an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DWDP opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DWDP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.87.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

