Dorman Products (DORM) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DORM. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

DORM opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $83.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.87 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 18,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,544,321.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,029,634.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $104,069.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,207.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,046. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

