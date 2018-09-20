Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) VP Sells $189,298.91 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $189,298.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $58.41 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,360,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,754,000 after acquiring an additional 368,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,442,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,506 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after acquiring an additional 132,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,593,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.