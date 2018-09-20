Docademic Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (MTC)

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Docademic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, LBank, Stocks.Exchange and TOPBTC. Docademic has a total market cap of $14.63 million and approximately $57,016.00 worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Docademic has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00272896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00151625 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.09 or 0.06122658 BTC.

About Docademic

Docademic’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,299,507 tokens. Docademic’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Docademic is mtc.docademic.com

Docademic Token Trading

Docademic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, TOPBTC, YoBit, Sistemkoin, QBTC, LBank and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Docademic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Docademic using one of the exchanges listed above.

