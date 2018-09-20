DISH Network (DISH) Bonds Trading 1.9% Higher

An issue of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) bonds rose 1.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and is set to mature on November 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $90.00 and were trading at $86.63 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. DISH Network Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.20.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Defranco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $174,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,198,529 shares in the company, valued at $41,936,529.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,758,050. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 188,000.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in DISH Network by 2,135.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DISH Network by 293.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.