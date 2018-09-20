DIPNET Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (DPN)

DIPNET (CURRENCY:DPN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, DIPNET has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIPNET has a market cap of $0.00 and $344,972.00 worth of DIPNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIPNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, HitBTC and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00153360 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.66 or 0.06416257 BTC.

DIPNET Profile

DIPNET’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DIPNET’s official Twitter account is @DipNetOfficial . The official website for DIPNET is www.dip.network

DIPNET Token Trading

DIPNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIPNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIPNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIPNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

