Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,703 Shares of WEX Inc (WEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of WEX worth $67,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of WEX to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $193.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.74. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $370.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $207,128.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,783,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $3,461,862 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

