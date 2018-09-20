Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of National Western Life Group worth $68,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 62,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 55,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $319.30 on Thursday. National Western Life Group Inc has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $368.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $174.66 million for the quarter.

NWLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

