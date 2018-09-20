DigixDAO Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $71.67 million and approximately $491,857.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $35.84 or 0.00555617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Livecoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00273471 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00151466 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000209 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, AirSwap, OKEx, Liqui, BigONE, HitBTC, Binance, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

