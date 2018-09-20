Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,212 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.70 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

