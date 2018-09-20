Diageo (DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,100 ($40.38) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,670 ($34.78) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,825 ($36.80) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.08) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.05).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,626.50 ($34.21) on Thursday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.63).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 118.60 ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 27.06%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,768 ($36.06) per share, with a total value of £8,276.32 ($10,780.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 603 shares of company stock worth $1,672,176.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

