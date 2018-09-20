DexCom (DXCM) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DexCom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

DexCom stock opened at $139.08 on Tuesday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that DexCom will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, VP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 12,500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total transaction of $1,552,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $254,434.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,810.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,322 shares of company stock worth $24,582,764. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 429.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,616,000 after purchasing an additional 794,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $477,644,000 after purchasing an additional 705,072 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 501.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 637,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 531,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 67,520.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 493,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 569,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,075,000 after purchasing an additional 354,331 shares in the last quarter.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

