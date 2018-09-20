Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.40 ($19.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. equinet set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.74 ($19.46).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €13.72 ($15.95) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

