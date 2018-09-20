Deutsche Bank Lowers Sophos Group (SPHHF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SPHHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sophos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Sophos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Sophos Group alerts:

Shares of SPHHF stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Sophos Group has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.