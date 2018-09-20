Descartes Systems Group (DSG) PT Raised to C$33.00

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

DSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$43.77 on Tuesday. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$31.39 and a 52-week high of C$46.61.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of C$86.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.62 million.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

