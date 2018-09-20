DDR Corp (DDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. This is a boost from DDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of DDR stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49. DDR has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. DDR had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that DDR will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto purchased 1,124,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $20,077,461.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,623,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,933,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDR. Citigroup lowered DDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

DDR Company Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDR.

