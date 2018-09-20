DDR Corp (DDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. This is a boost from DDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Shares of DDR stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49. DDR has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
DDR (NYSE:DDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. DDR had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that DDR will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDR. Citigroup lowered DDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.
DDR Company Profile
DDR is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDR.
