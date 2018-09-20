DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Stake Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after purchasing an additional 153,125 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at about $64,039,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 73.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 214,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,209 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 102.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCT opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million. research analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

DCT Industrial Trust Profile

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

