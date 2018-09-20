Davita Inc (DVA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Davita during the second quarter worth about $1,627,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita during the second quarter worth about $3,421,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Davita by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Davita by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,284,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,168,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Davita by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

