Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $57,840,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 21,562.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 827,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,392,000 after purchasing an additional 522,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 84.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 430,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 391.1% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 468,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 372,745 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Philip Knisely acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.14 per share, with a total value of $222,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 314,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $12,189,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

