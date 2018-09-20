David Pezzullo Sells 33,070 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) COO David Pezzullo sold 33,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $1,840,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Pezzullo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 18th, David Pezzullo sold 99,875 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $5,522,088.75.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 140.85% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 684.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 27.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

