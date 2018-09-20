David B. Wells Sells 1,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $364,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NFLX opened at $366.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.88, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.55 and a 52 week high of $423.21.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $10,679,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $269,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.
