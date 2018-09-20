David B. Wells Sells 1,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $364,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $366.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.88, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.55 and a 52 week high of $423.21.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $10,679,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $269,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.