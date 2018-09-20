Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Receives $119.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $76,447.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,102.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $6,544,841.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,451,981.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36,231.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 94.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 175,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.4% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 148,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,155. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $77.55 and a 12 month high of $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

