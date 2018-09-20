Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Position Lifted by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 36,231.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 96.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 33,154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 55.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 24.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $242,777.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 792 shares in the company, valued at $87,959.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $76,447.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $77,102.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $117.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.55 and a 12 month high of $120.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

