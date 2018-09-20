Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $117.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $77.55 and a 52-week high of $120.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Argus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $242,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,959.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $6,544,841.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,451,981.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.