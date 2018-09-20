Darden Restaurants (DRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY19 guidance to $5.52-5.65 EPS.

NYSE DRI opened at $117.89 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Maxim Group cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $1,161,100.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $242,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 792 shares in the company, valued at $87,959.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

