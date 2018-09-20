Daimler (DAI) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. equinet set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.61 ($80.94).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €56.32 ($65.49) on Monday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a fifty-two week high of €76.36 ($88.79).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.