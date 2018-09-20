Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $322.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.