Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $9,007,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.5% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,533,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,150,000 after purchasing an additional 624,832 shares during the period.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.