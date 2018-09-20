CryoPort Inc (CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report sales of $5.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.26 million. CryoPort reported sales of $3.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year sales of $19.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.60 million to $19.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $32.72 million to $40.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 62.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $4.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on CryoPort from $12.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CryoPort from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on CryoPort from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.70 million, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $256,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

