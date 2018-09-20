Critical Survey: Rambus (RMBS) vs. Broadcom (AVGO)

Rambus (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rambus and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 2 4 0 2.67 Broadcom 0 7 27 0 2.79

Rambus presently has a consensus target price of $16.82, indicating a potential upside of 51.23%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $291.94, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than Broadcom.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rambus and Broadcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $393.10 million 3.04 -$22.86 million $0.45 24.71 Broadcom $17.64 billion 5.67 $1.69 billion $14.30 16.91

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -22.63% 8.45% 5.98% Broadcom 58.18% 28.54% 14.89%

Dividends

Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Rambus does not pay a dividend. Broadcom pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadcom has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Broadcom beats Rambus on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. The company also focuses on the research and development in the area of emerging technologies; and design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED-based lighting solutions, as well as providing a range of services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. Its products are integrated into a range of devices and systems, powering, and securing diverse applications, including big data, Internet of things security, mobile, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.