Critical Contrast: HANG SENG Bk Lt/S (HSNGY) versus BBVA Banco Frances (BFR)

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S (NYSE: BFR) and BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BBVA Banco Frances pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. HANG SENG Bk Lt/S pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BBVA Banco Frances pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.0% of HANG SENG Bk Lt/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HANG SENG Bk Lt/S and BBVA Banco Frances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG SENG Bk Lt/S N/A N/A N/A BBVA Banco Frances N/A 21.07% 2.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HANG SENG Bk Lt/S and BBVA Banco Frances’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG SENG Bk Lt/S $10.17 billion 4.96 $2.57 billion $1.32 20.00 BBVA Banco Frances $1.83 billion 1.24 $234.24 million $1.14 9.73

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S has higher revenue and earnings than BBVA Banco Frances. BBVA Banco Frances is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HANG SENG Bk Lt/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HANG SENG Bk Lt/S and BBVA Banco Frances, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG SENG Bk Lt/S 0 0 0 0 N/A BBVA Banco Frances 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S beats BBVA Banco Frances on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, money market, structured, derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers trustee, nominee, retirement benefit and life assurance, fund management, stock broking, and property management services, as well as engages in the compilation and dissemination of the Hang Seng share index. As of March 12, 2018, it operated 270 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River delta, the Yangtze River delta, the Bohai Rim region, and Midwest China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the public sector and local financial institutions, and short-term loans to companies, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, collateral loans, consumer loans, credit card loans, pre-financing and export financing, and short-term placements in foreign banks. In addition, the company offers fire, mixed family and comprehensive, civil liability, theft, personal accidents, umbrella life, debtor balances, funeral services, and other insurance coverage products; investment fund and pension fund management services; and stock exchange brokerage services. Further, it provides financing for the acquisition of new and second-hand Peugeot and Citroën vehicles through pledge loans, receivables from financial leases, and other financial products and in supplying services associated to the purchase, maintenance, and insurance coverage of motor vehicles; and secured loans for the purchase of VW, Audi, and Ducati new or second hand vehicles, credit through operating leases, and other financial products and services, as well as engages in security trading, investment banking, and other authorized operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 251 retail branches, 15 in-company branches, 1 points of sale, and 2 point of express support, 797 ATMs, 822 self-service terminals, a telephone banking, and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to BBVA Banco Francés S.A. in October 2000. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, the Republic of Argentina.

