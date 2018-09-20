Critical Analysis: BT Group (BT) vs. China Mobile (CHL)

BT Group (NYSE: CHL) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mobile has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BT Group and China Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group $31.46 billion 0.95 $2.70 billion $1.85 8.17 China Mobile $109.60 billion 1.80 $16.91 billion $4.13 11.66

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than BT Group. BT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BT Group and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group 8.64% 32.72% 6.43% China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of BT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of China Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $2.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. BT Group pays out 70.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Mobile pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BT Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. BT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BT Group and China Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group 0 9 4 0 2.31 China Mobile 0 4 1 0 2.20

BT Group presently has a consensus price target of $297.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,867.59%. Given BT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BT Group is more favorable than China Mobile.

Summary

BT Group beats China Mobile on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Group

BT Group Plc provides communication solutions and services. Its principal activities include fixed-lines services, broadband, mobile and TV products and services as well as networked IT services. The company has following customer-facing lines of business: Consumer; Business and Public Sector; Global Services; Wholesale and Ventures; Technology, Service and Operations; and Openreach. The Consumer segment provides consumer fixed-voice, broadband and mobile services. The Business and Public Sector segment offers fixed, mobile, networking and IT services. The Global Services segment provides business communications and supplies ICT services. The Wholesale and Ventures segment provides services for media companies and broadcasters. The Technology, Service and Operations segment creates and operates global networks, platforms and IT systems. The Openreach segment builds and maintains digital infrastructure and provides the foundation for Britain’s booming digital economy against a backdrop of profound changes to its business. BT Group was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About China Mobile

There is no company description available for China Mobile Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.