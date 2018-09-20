Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $141.63 and last traded at $142.85, with a volume of 73000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.00.

The restaurant operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 61,096 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.