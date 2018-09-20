Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,806,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $583,255,000 after purchasing an additional 235,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,098,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $512,143,000 after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,882,000 after purchasing an additional 254,293 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,063,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $425,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,954 shares of company stock worth $80,620,932 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.45.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

