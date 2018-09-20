Costco Wholesale (COST) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $240.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Costco Wholesale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.20.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $233.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $625,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,666.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,930 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.