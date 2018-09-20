CorVel Co. (CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $400,437.72 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,654 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $400,437.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,092,755 shares in the company, valued at $426,841,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 801 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $48,172.14.

On Thursday, September 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,059 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $182,469.35.

On Friday, August 31st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,634 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $155,643.06.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,958 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $529,596.96.

On Monday, August 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,985 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $239,897.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,049 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $484,388.82.

On Friday, August 24th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,741 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $285,882.30.

CorVel stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.65.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 66.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CorVel by 60.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CorVel by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

