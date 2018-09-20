Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 3,452 Shares of CorVel Co. (CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $208,397.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,083,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,652,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 801 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $48,172.14.

On Monday, September 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,654 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $400,437.72.

On Thursday, September 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,059 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $182,469.35.

On Friday, August 31st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,634 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $155,643.06.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,958 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $529,596.96.

On Monday, August 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,985 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $239,897.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,049 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $484,388.82.

On Friday, August 24th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,741 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $285,882.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,781. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.65.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 5.0% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 137,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 7.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 109,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

