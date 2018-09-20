CoreSite Realty (COR) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

COR opened at $114.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.67). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Realty Iii Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $251,797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.27, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,265,188 shares of company stock valued at $253,540,426. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

