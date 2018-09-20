Corecivic Inc (CXW) Position Reduced by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Corecivic Inc has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $449.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

In other Corecivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 14,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,184.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,833 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

