Copart (CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

CPRT stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. Copart has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $5,304,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,810.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

