CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Plans $57 Million IPO for September 28th (CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) expects to raise $57 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, September 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 4,400,000 shares at a price of $12.00-$14.00 per share.

In the last year, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. generated $78.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $3.9 million. The company has a market cap of $830.9 million.

Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup served as the underwriters for the IPO.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a fast-growing mobile internet company. Sophisticated big data analytics and proprietary AI capability are the backbone of our business. Our global portfolio of mobile applications serves a large global user base comprised of an average of 132.6 million DAUs across more than 240 countries and regions in June 2018, compared to an average of 75.6 million DAUs in June 2017, representing 75.3% year-on-year growth. Our core product, TouchPal Smart Input, is an intelligent input method for mobile devices and generates a massive, diverse set of user interaction data. We employ proprietary AI and big data analytical technologies both to process such data and a large amount of multi-language content that we source and organize from the internet, and to develop advanced multilingual natural language processing and semantic understanding technologies. These technologies enable us to obtain in-depth user insights and identify market opportunities, which set the foundation for developing content-rich mobile applications that deliver relevant content for different verticals such as lifestyle, healthcare and entertainment. We have also built a rich library of user profiles and interests that allows us to grow our user base effectively. “.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and has 385 employees. The company is located at Building 7, No. 2007 Hongmei Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, 201103, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 21 6485 6352. or on the web at http://www.touchpal.com.

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.