Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Position Lifted by WCM Investment Management CA

WCM Investment Management CA lifted its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,945 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for about 1.1% of WCM Investment Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $111,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total transaction of $100,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $398,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,005 shares of company stock worth $20,492,936 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

COO opened at $265.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $216.47 and a 12-month high of $267.98.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.44 million. research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

