Contrasting Paypal (PYPL) & Healthequity (HQY)

Paypal (NASDAQ: HQY) and Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paypal and Healthequity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 14.02% 12.91% 4.85% Healthequity 23.81% 12.58% 11.89%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Paypal and Healthequity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 7 32 0 2.82 Healthequity 0 3 9 0 2.75

Paypal presently has a consensus price target of $89.92, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Healthequity has a consensus price target of $95.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Healthequity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Healthequity is more favorable than Paypal.

Volatility and Risk

Paypal has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthequity has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Healthequity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Paypal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Healthequity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paypal and Healthequity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $13.09 billion 8.07 $1.80 billion $1.39 64.25 Healthequity $229.52 million 24.97 $47.36 million $0.54 171.04

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Healthequity. Paypal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthequity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthequity beats Paypal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

