Contrasting LexinFintech (LX) & The Competition

LexinFintech (NASDAQ: LX) is one of 30 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LexinFintech to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get LexinFintech alerts:

6.9% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LexinFintech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 2 0 2.67 LexinFintech Competitors 188 773 1012 48 2.46

LexinFintech currently has a consensus price target of $20.27, suggesting a potential upside of 99.67%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 12.99%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech Competitors 12.06% -58.79% -6.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $857.97 million $36.94 million 46.14 LexinFintech Competitors $4.31 billion $615.35 million 17.96

LexinFintech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LexinFintech. LexinFintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.